Chris Evans' 'Purest' Relationship Is Not With Selena Gomez

Since they started following each other on Instagram, fans speculate that Chris Evans and Selena Gomez have a secret relationship. In October, this rumor started when a Selenator noticed Captain America followed the "Rare" singer on the social media app. The fanbase became convinced when she returned the favor. One thing about celebrity stans, they notice everything! Fans know what's going on even before their idols. So, it's no surprise that they caught the Marvel star and his alleged boo sharing a piece of clothing.