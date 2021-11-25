Chris Evans' 'Purest' Relationship Is Not With Selena Gomez

For now, this is still a reach, and we're grasping at straws, but we wouldn't be mad if it turns out to be true. However, we know for a fact that Chris Evans is currently in a loving relationship . . . with someone other than Selena.

The Knives Out star loves his mixed-breed boxer Dodger! The relationship is so solid that he has his pet's name tattooed on his chest, next to his heart. He shares adorable pictures of his best friend with his 13.4 million Instagram followers.

He told Jimmy Kimmel during an interview in October, "that's probably one of the purest relationships I have… I'll never regret that tattoo. I've regretted a few in my life, but not that one."