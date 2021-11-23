Inside Anna Kendrick & Blake Lively's Off-Screen Relationship

What's going on between Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively? Some people on the internet seem to think the A Simple Favour co-stars do not get along and have been at odds with each other ever since their movie premiered in 2018, with feud rumors reigniting earlier this year on TikTok.

Since neither celebrity has publicly addressed their alleged dispute, fans have been diligently digging up old interviews to get to the bottom of this, per Pedestrian.

While some evidence seemingly points to dissension between the Pitch Perfect star, and the Gossip Girl alum, other people argue that's just their "sarcastic personality."

Here's everything to know about Kendrick and Lively's off-screen relationship.