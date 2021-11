Jalen Hurts knows that it's do-or-die time for him right now.

The Philadelphia Eagles were reportedly doubting whether he could be a star in the NFL and if he was good enough to be their quarterback for the future.

That's when he took his game up a notch, putting together a couple of impressive outings to try and put an end to those doubts once and for all.

And if the Eagles were to make their decision based solely on his latest performance, there's no doubt that he'd get the nod.