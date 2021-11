Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande have both served as judges on NBC's popular singing competition, The Voice, but which pop icon turned reality star was paid the most for their roles as judges on the long-running series?

As fans of the show may recall, Cyrus was featured as a judge on two seasons, including 2016's 11th season and 2017's13th season. Meanwhile, Grande is the series' newest judge, having been brought to the cast earlier this year for its 21st season, which began airing in September.