The Saturday Night Live cast weighed in on the rumored romance between Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian during a recent appearance at the American Museum of Natural History's 2021 Museum Gala in New York City.

Last Thursday night, as they attended the gala, the group spoke to PEOPLE about the alleged new couple.

"I mean, you've got to be happy for love, I guess. If it's love! They look like they're having a good time," Kenan Thompson said. "I'm always happy when he's happy."