NBA Rumors: LeBron James Expected To Be Suspended For At Least Two Games After Incident With Isaiah Stewart

After the referees review the incident, James was charged with a flagrant foul 2 and was immediately thrown out of the game, while technical fouls were handed to Stewart and Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook, who crew chief Scott Foster described as "an escalator and not a peacemaker," according to Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

As of now, the NBA hasn't revealed if James would get additional punishment for hitting Stewart. However, according to Brad Botkin of CBS Sports, James could be suspended for at least two games for committing a flagrant foul 2.

"Based on precedent, my best guess would be two to three games, and I would lean toward the two," Botkin wrote.