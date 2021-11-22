NBA Rumors: LeBron James Expected To Be Suspended For At Least Two Games After Incident With Isaiah Stewart

Things almost got out of control in the recent game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Detroit Pistons after LeBron James was involved in a bloody incident with Isaiah Stewart. With 9:18 remaining in the third quarter, James was caught hitting Stewart in the face while they were battling for the rebounding position.
After being hit, blood started streaming down Stewart's face. The Pistons big man tried to get physical with James and make him pay for what he's done. Luckily, some of the Pistons' players and personnel managed hold him back.