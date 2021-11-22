Waukesha Christmas Parade: How Many Were Injured, Killed?

Dozens of families gathered in Waukesha, Wisconsin on Sunday evening for the traditional Christmas Parade, dancing and singing along to songs like Jingle Bells.

But what was supposed to be a fun night out for Waukesha families turned into a nightmare when a red SUV plowed through the crowd, killing several people and injuring dozens.

A Waukesha police officer opened fire to try to stop the driver, but the SUV still managed to barrel into the parade, as onlookers ran away and screamed in horror.

Read more below