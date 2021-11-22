Olivia Wilde & Harry Styles' Zodiac Signs: Are They Compatible?

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles kicked off the year in January as Hollywood's hottest new couple, publicly appearing together for the first time at the One Direction alum's manager’s California wedding.

The pair have grabbed headlines with every public outing ever since, with paparazzi photos of them kissing on a yacht during a romantic Italian getaway this July sending fans swooning.

While some didn't give them much of a chance based on their zodiac signs, the 37-year-old actress and director and the 27-year-old pop star are still going strong nearly one year in. Here's what astrology says about their romantic compatibility.