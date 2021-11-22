Salma Hayek Shares Inspiring Message While Receiving Walk Of Fame Star

Salma Hayek recently received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and she gratefully accepted with an inspiring speech for her fans.

The 55-year-old actress became the 2,709th celebrity to get a star on the walkway of the stars. Hayek's rise to fame hasn't been easy. From being harassed by Harvey Weinstein to learning a new culture, Salma had to overcome so much to become successful.

In her speech, Hayek shared a couple of surprising revelations about her early career in showbiz. She also had an inspiring message for her fellow dreamers.