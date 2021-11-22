Erika Jayne & Tom Girardi's Drop Price Of Pasadena Mansion Amid 'Messy' Divorce

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne, 50, and her estranged lawyer husband Thomas Girardi, 82, have once again slashed the price of their Pasadena, California mansion amid their ongoing complicated divorce.

The soon-to-be-exes are running out of time to sell their marital home, which is in high contention by the Los Angeles federal court, and are now offering 37 percent off of the original asking price, the New York Post is reporting.

Embroiled in an embezzlement investigation, the former couple's luxurious manse has been on the market for six months. Details below.