Emily Blunt set the record straight on why she turned down the role of Black Widow in an interview with Howard Stern earlier this year.

The 38-year-old British actress was director Jon Favreau's first choice to play the red-headed Russian spy. The role eventually went to Scarlett Johansson, who successfully portrayed the character in the Avengers films.

But, fans still can't help but wonder how Blunt would have done the role. Would she have been a better Black Widow?