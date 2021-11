Hailey Bieber didn't just have the fans on her side while rocking braless, sequin, and spaghetti-strap dress recently. The 24-year-old supermodel and wife to singer Justin Bieber had her famous friends throwing out the thumbs-up, all via a sizzling Instagram look as part of a recent photo sum-up.

Hailey, whose profile has shot up ever since she wed "Peaches" hit-maker Justin in 2018, updated her IG ahead of the weekend while in glam and casual mode. See the photos and more below.