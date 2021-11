Chloë Grace Moretz went bold and leggy as she attended a high-profile Louis Vuitton bash in Malibu on Friday. The actress, 24, was part of a slew of celebrities gracing a swanky party hosted by the king-pin of luxury fashion ahead of the weekend, with famous attendees including actress Emma Roberts, plus Squid Game star HoYeon Jung.

Louis Vuitton went all out, and it looks like Moretz did, too. The Atlanta-born star didn't go too revealing, but she did flash her toned legs. Check it out below.