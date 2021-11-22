'Squid Game's HoYeon Jung Flaunts Tiny Waist In Minidress At Louis Vuitton Bash

Squid Game star HoYeon Jung is flaunting her tiny waist and model figure while attending the swankiest parties around. The 27-year-old former catwalk queen made headlines earlier this year for becoming Louis Vuitton's latest global brand ambassador - the Netflix star has been rocking the luxury French label non-stop on her Instagram, but it isn't just #virtual.

Jung is fresh from attending a high-profile Louis Vuitton bash in Malibu, CA, one hosted by LV's artistic director Nicolas Ghesquière, and also hosting a slew of celebrities.