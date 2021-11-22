'Squid Game's HoYeon Jung Flaunts Tiny Waist In Minidress At Louis Vuitton Bash

Celebrities
Shutterstock | 1296406

Rebecca Cukier

Squid Game star HoYeon Jung is flaunting her tiny waist and model figure while attending the swankiest parties around. The 27-year-old former catwalk queen made headlines earlier this year for becoming Louis Vuitton's latest global brand ambassador - the Netflix star has been rocking the luxury French label non-stop on her Instagram, but it isn't just #virtual.

Jung is fresh from attending a high-profile Louis Vuitton bash in Malibu, CA, one hosted by LV's artistic director Nicolas Ghesquière, and also hosting a slew of celebrities.

The Latest

Miley Cyrus All Cheek In Fishnet Suspenders And Fluffy Coat

Chloë Grace Moretz Stuns In Leggy Look At Louis Vuitton Party

Kate Beckinsale Stuns In Leggy Minidress At Christian Siriano's Book Launch

NBA Rumors: Kristaps Porzingis To Kings, De'Aaron Fox To Mavs In Proposed Seven-Player Blockbuster Trade

'Squid Game's HoYeon Jung Flaunts Tiny Waist In Minidress At Louis Vuitton Bash

Getting Her Louis Vuitton On

Shutterstock | 1296406

Scroll for photos. HoYeon, who also fronts American fashion giant Calvin Klein, rocked up to the bash in a flirty and classically-elegant cream skater dress. The Seoul native, highlighting her willowy frame and tiny waist, went sleeveless in the waist-cinched number, one rising above the knee and paired with a dark blazer jacket - paparazzi photos showed Jung making her way into the LVMH party.

Also rocking calf booties, HoYeon carried a small clutch, with photos showing her smiling and in high spirits.

Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Announces She's Joining Another Popular Sitcom

Kaley Cuoco Announces She's Joining Another Sitcom

By Rebecca Cukier

See The Photos Below

Per Just Jared: "Some of the other notable names at the dinner included Bridgerton‘s Phoebe Dynevor, CODA‘s Emilia Jones, The Power of the Dog‘s Kodi Smit-McPhee, tennis star Naomi Osaka, and Lovecraft Country‘s Jurnee Smollett."

Also showing their faces were Jaden Smith, model Miranda Kerr, plus actress Emma Roberts. HoYeon was seen entering with Euphoria star Angus Cloud. The actress has yet to share the photos on her social media, but Instagram is going wild with the existing snaps. More after the jump.

Rebel Wilson Sparks Thigh Gap Storm In Unzipped Swimsuit

Alexandra Daddario Sizzles In Thigh-Skimming Glitter Minidress

Fronting Louis Vuitton

Jung had made her runway debut for iconic label Louis Vuitton back in 2016. Breaking the news that she's made it to queen bee status for the brand, the South Korean stated:

“I’m honored to kickstart my acting career with Louis Vuitton, which I’ve worked with throughout my modeling career. I’m looking forward to the partnership as a global ambassador for the brand."

Louis Vuitton has been famously fronted by stars including "Rare" singer Selena Gomez, pop icon Madonna, plus MCU actress Angelina Jolie.

Hoping To Juggle Modeling And Acting

Jung, this year gaining 15 million Instagram followers in just three weeks, was asked by Teen Vogue whether she planned to continue both acting a modeling.

"I hope I can do both but, physically, I think if I got a role or a new series came in, then I’d have to focus on the shooting.," she replied, adding:

"At that moment, I don't think I can do modeling at the same time as acting, but, if I don't have a time [where I need to be shooting], then I could do modeling. I could manage. I'm a very flexible person!"

Read Next

Must Read

Alexandra Daddario Stuns In Plunging, Buttercup-Yellow Minidress

'World's Most Beautiful Girl' Thylane Blondeau Rocks Leggy Shorts By A Window

NBA Rumors: Blockbuster Warriors-Mavericks-Raptors Trade Would Send James Wiseman To Toronto

Versace Face Kendall Jenner Stuns In Leggy Striped Swimsuit

Rebel Wilson Sparks Thigh Gap Storm In Unzipped Swimsuit

'World's Most Beautiful Girl' Thylane Blondeau Rocks Plunging Bralette For New Gig

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.