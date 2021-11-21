Will Kyle Rittenhouse Monetize His Newfound Fame Like Trayvon Martin's Killer?

Seventeen-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse wounded one and killed two people in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in the summer of 2020, during the Black Lives Matter protests.

His trial attracted nationwide attention and polarized Americans along partisan and racial lines, with conservatives praising his actions and liberals describing him as a violent vigilante.

This week, the jury acquitted Rittenhouse of all charges, which was welcomed by right-leaning members of the public and prominent conservative figures.

Some believe Rittenhouse now has a chance to monetize his newfound popularity.