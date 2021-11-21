Kate Beckinsale Shows Pete Davidson Support Amid Kim Kardashian Dating Rumors

There's no bad blood between Kate Beckinsale and her ex Pete Davidson amid his budding relationship with Kim Kardashian. In fact, quite the opposite, since The Widow star seemingly sent the SNL comic a subtle sign of support just as almost everyone else was taking jabs at him.

Taking to Instagram earlier this month, the Underworld alum expressed her appreciation for her former boyfriend by linking a post that defended the stand-up comedian. Here's what the post said and why Davidson needed defending.

Show Of Support

Shutterstock | 64736

When dating rumors about Davidson, 28, and Kardashian, 41, first erupted in late October, much of the internet appeared to question The King of Staten Island's appeal to women, with people cracking jokes about how he managed to snag so many gorgeous A-listers, Beckinsale and Ariana Grande included.

Amid a torrent of pernicious tweets, some voices stood up for the comic, including writer Kristen Mulrooney, who took to Twitter to say: "I love how every time Pete Davidson starts dating another beautiful celebrity everyone’s like 'wtf is happening how did he do this what is this mystery???' and everybody refuses to entertain the possibility that he might have a nice personality.

Her tweet went viral on November 1 and was reshared on Instagram by the account TalkThirtyToMe, with over 21,700 double-tapping in approval. Among them was Beckinsale, 48, who dated Davidson back in 2019.

Ladykiller

Shutterstock | 673594

The whole thing transpired just as people were expressing their intrigue after learning that Davidson and Kardashian might be an item.

"Impressed with Pete Davidson's ability to get some of the hottest women on the planet. It's truly praiseworthy, idk how he does it," one Twitter user wrote at the time.

"If Pete Davidson really goes From Ariana to Kim K there needs to be a federal investigation of this mf," read another tweet.

According to BuzzFeed, fans interpreted Beckinsale's gesture as a subtle response to the ongoing jokes and digs being made at Davidson's expense.

The British actress was not the only celebrity to take his side, with Emily Ratajkowski listing all of the qualities that made Davidson a good catch during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

"I think he's great," the 30-year-old supermodel said of the SNL star, as reported by The Inquisitr on November 12.

Old Flame

As fans might remember, Beckinsale and Davidson dated for about four months after flirting up a storm at the Golden Globes afterparty in January 2019.

“Kate had her hand on his knee, and she kept laughing at all his jokes,” an eyewitness told Page Six at the time.

The two were together up until April that year, with an insider revealing that Beckinsale “struggled with the attention on her relationship with Pete.”

During their brief yet hot-and-heavy romance, the pair was criticized over their 20-year age gap, with the Pearl Harbor star even scrubbing her Instagram account at one point.

Officially A Couple!

Shutterstock | 1595156

Meanwhile, Davidson and Kardashian are now official! The pair confirmed their relationship by stepping out hand-in-hand as they celebrated his birthday in Palm Springs, California, last week. The couple took a stroll near Kris Jenner's home, later sharing their first Instagram post together.

In a photo posted by Flavor Flav on November 17, the SNL star and the SKIMS owner wore matching PJs as they posed with Jenner and the 62-year-old rapper at Davidson's birthday party. The picture, given below, came one month after the now-couple kissed in an SNL sketch back when Kardashian hosted the show, with the pair repeatedly playing down their involvement -- until now.

Although they first insisted they were "just friends" and later said they were only "casually dating," Kardashian and Davidson have finally gone public with their romance, various media outlets are reporting.

