Kate Beckinsale Shows Pete Davidson Support Amid Kim Kardashian Dating Rumors

The whole thing transpired just as people were expressing their intrigue after learning that Davidson and Kardashian might be an item.

"Impressed with Pete Davidson's ability to get some of the hottest women on the planet. It's truly praiseworthy, idk how he does it," one Twitter user wrote at the time.

"If Pete Davidson really goes From Ariana to Kim K there needs to be a federal investigation of this mf," read another tweet.

According to BuzzFeed, fans interpreted Beckinsale's gesture as a subtle response to the ongoing jokes and digs being made at Davidson's expense.

The British actress was not the only celebrity to take his side, with Emily Ratajkowski listing all of the qualities that made Davidson a good catch during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

"I think he's great," the 30-year-old supermodel said of the SNL star, as reported by The Inquisitr on November 12.