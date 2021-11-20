NBA Rumors: LA Lakers Could Trade DeAndre Jordan, Talen Horton-Tucker & Kendrick Nunn For Harrison Barnes

The Los Angeles Lakers headed into the 2021-22 NBA season as one of the heavy favorites to fully dominate the Western Conference and win the NBA championship title. That wasn't surprising at all, especially knowing that the Lakers just acquired their third star, Russell Westbrook, who would help LeBron James and Anthony Davis carry the team.

Unfortunately, as of now, the Lakers haven't lived up to expectations from a legitimate title contender in the league. So far, they are on a three-game losing streak, sitting in the No. 9 spot in the Western Conference with an 8-9 record.