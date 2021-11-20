Gunther The 'Millionaire Dog' Is NOT Selling Madonna's Old Miami House

Going into the weekend, a lot of people -- the Queen of Pop included -- were surprised to learn that a multimillionaire dog named Gunther VI was selling Madonna's former Miami mansion for a whopping $31.75 million.

The story, which was picked up by several news outlets, including the Orlando Sentinel, the Associated Press, Newsweek, Forbes, and NPR, told the fascinating tale of how the wealthy German shepherd inherited the estate from his grandfather, Gunther IV, and was listing it for three times the amount Madonna had sold it for.

However, the _New York Post_has uncovered that the story is fake, with Madge posting a hilarious reaction on Instagram before the revelation. Details below.