Predicting Where The Latest WWE Releases Will Go

This is not the first time Drake Maverick was released as last year he was let go and brought back where he went on an impressive run in NXT. Now, this is seemingly it after his second release and the amazing promotional video he dropped following the news. The former Rockstar Spud will likely make his way back to Impact Wrestling and reform his old tag team with Ethan Carter The Third. Maverick is a talented wrestler who is capable of delivering a good match with anyone else on the roster and will be fine no matter where he ends up.