Predicting Where The Latest WWE Releases Will Go

On November 18th, 2021, WWE made another huge batch of releases, this time is mostly all top stars. This has become a trend in the WWE over the last two years as a company that is making record profits keeps saying "Budget Cuts" is the reason for the releases. WWE has been widely criticized for some of these choices, especially Hit Row who was just called up to the main roster. Also released were John Morrison and Tegan Nox, among many others. It will be interesting to see where these wrestlers end up after their no-compete clauses expire.