Gucci Heiress Opens Up About Child Abuse

Maurizio Gucci's life ended on March 27, 1995, when he was shot to death by a hitman hired by his own wife.

Prior to being murdered, Maurizio battled with members of his own family for control of the company, and ultimately prevailed.

But his murder and death are not the darkest secret of the Gucci family, though they are detailed extensively in the much-anticipated upcoming crime drama House of Gucci.

The Gucci family is covering up another dark and disturbing secret, according to Alexandra Zarini.