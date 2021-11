The biographical crime drama House of Gucci -- which stars Lady Gaga, Jared Leto, Al Pacino, and Adam Driver -- will be released theatrically in the United States next week.

The film has rekindled interest in Maurizio Gucci's life, as well as his murder, which was carried out by a hitman hired by his wife Patrizia Reggiani.

Reggiani was sentenced to 26 years in prison and released on parole in 2016, after 18 years.

One of Gucci's lovers, Sheree McLaughlin, is now speaking out. Read more below.