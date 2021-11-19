Sixers Rumors: James Harden To Philly, Ben Simmons To Brooklyn Nets In Proposed Sign-And-Trade Deal

The Philadelphia 76ers are currently one of the most active teams on the trade market in the 2021-22 NBA season. Though they continue to make efforts to convince him to stay, the Sixers are actively finding disgruntled superstar Ben Simmons a new home before the 2022 NBA trade deadline. Despite his shooting woes, the Sixers are still expecting a huge return for the former No. 1 pick.

In any potential deal involving Simmons, the Sixers have made it clear to everyone in the league that they would only entertain an offer that includes an All-Star caliber player in the trade package.