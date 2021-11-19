Lauren Boebert & Mike Lindell Implicated In FBI Raid On MAGA Election Clerk

FBI agents on Tuesday raided Colorado elections clerk Tina Peters' home, reportedly over a leak of 2020 election data to QAnon conspiracy theorists.

The leak took place in May, when someone turned off the security cameras monitoring Mesa County elections machines, which allowed a person using the pseudonym "Gerald Wood" to leak election data to Ron Watkins, a far-right conspiracy theorist and former administrator of the QAnon-hosting forum 8kun.

The leak fed into 2020 election conspiracy theories that former President Donald Trump has pushed since losing to Democrat Joe Biden.