NBA Rumors: Zion Williamson Could Form Pelicans' 'Big Three' With Karl-Anthony Towns & D'Angelo Russell

Since the 2021 NBA offseason, rumors have been swirling around All-Star power forward Zion Williamson and his future with the New Orleans Pelicans. After failing to reach the playoffs for the third consecutive year, Shams Charania, Joe Vardon, and William Guillory of The Athletic revealed in mid-June Williamson's camp was growing unhappy with the Pelicans.

However, as of now, there's no indication that Williamson and the Pelicans would be parting ways soon. Instead of listening to offers for him, the Pelicans are finding ways to surround Williamson with talents that could help them become a more competitive team in the 2021-22 NBA season.