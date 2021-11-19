NBA Rumors: Zion Williamson Could Form Pelicans' 'Big Three' With Karl-Anthony Towns & D'Angelo Russell

Basketball
Wikimedia Commons

JB Baruelo

Since the 2021 NBA offseason, rumors have been swirling around All-Star power forward Zion Williamson and his future with the New Orleans Pelicans. After failing to reach the playoffs for the third consecutive year, Shams Charania, Joe Vardon, and William Guillory of The Athletic revealed in mid-June Williamson's camp was growing unhappy with the Pelicans.

However, as of now, there's no indication that Williamson and the Pelicans would be parting ways soon. Instead of listening to offers for him, the Pelicans are finding ways to surround Williamson with talents that could help them become a more competitive team in the 2021-22 NBA season.

The Latest

NBA Rumors: Zion Williamson Could Form Pelicans' 'Big Three' With Karl-Anthony Towns & D'Angelo Russell

Zac Stacy Wanted By Police After Savagely Beating His Ex

Gary Payton II Was The Missing Piece For The Warriors' Championship Puzzle

Numbers Don't Lie: The Lakers' Russell Westbrook Experiment Has Failed

Adam Driver And Lady Gaga Made Animal Noises In 'House Of Gucci' Sex Scene

Proposed Blockbuster Trade Benefits Pelicans' Zion Williamson

Wikimedia Commons

In a recent article, Greg Patuto of NBA Analysis Network came up with a hypothetical blockbuster trade idea that would enable the Pelicans to pair Williamson with Minnesota Timberwolves superstars Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell. In the proposed trade scenario, the Pelicans would be sending a package that includes Brandon Ingram, Jonas Valanciunas, Josh Hart, Garrett Temple, a 2022 first-round pick, a 2023 first-round pick, a 2024 first-round pick, and a 2025 first-round pick to the Timberwolves in exchange for Towns, Russell, and Jaylen Nowell.

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Knicks Could Get Russell Westbrook For Derrick Rose, Evan Fournier & Kevin Knox II

According to NBA Analysis Network, the Knicks could explore trading Derrick Rose, Evan Fournier, and Kevin Knox II to the Lakers in exchange for Russell Westbrook.

By JB Baruelo

Karl-Anthony Towns Forms Formidable Frontcourt Duo With Zion Williamson

Instagram | Karl-Anthony Towns

Valanciunas may be performing well in his first year in New Orleans, but swapping him with Towns should be a no-brainer. Karl-Anthony Towns would be a massive upgrade over Valanciunas at the starting center position. Aside from being a dominant force under the basket, the former No. 1 pick is also capable of knocking down shots from beyond the arc.

This season, the 26-year-old center is averaging 23.2 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.1 blocks, and 1.4 steals while shooting 50.6 percent from the field and 46.0 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

NBA Rumors: Proposed Trade Would Send Ben Simmons To Pelicans For Zion Williamson

NBA Rumors: Suns Could Help Nets & Pelicans Facilitate Kyrie Irving Blockbuster Trade

D'Angelo Russell Boosts Pelicans' Backcourt

Wikimedia Commons

Towns isn't the only young All-Star who would be joining forces with Williamson in New Orleans, but also his close pal D'Angelo Russell. The successful acquisition of Russell from the Timberwolves would boost the Pelicans' backcourt. He would give them a very reliable scoring option, a great playmaker, and a decent floor-spacer.

This season, the 25-year-old point guard is averaging 18.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists, and 1.0 steal while shooting 37.9 percent from the field and 33.0 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN. If Russell, Williamson, and Towns find the perfect chemistry, the Pelicans could form their own "Big Three" in the 2021-22 NBA season.

Does The Trade Make Sense For The Timberwolves?

The proposed blockbuster deal with the Pelicans would be worth exploring for the Timberwolves, especially if Towns demands a trade and they want to undergo another rebuild. By sending him and Russell to New Orleans, the Timberwolves would be acquiring a new franchise cornerstone in Ingram, a young sharpshooter in Hart, two solid veteran role players in Valanciunas and Temple, and multiple future draft assets.

Valanciunas would serve as an immediate replacement for Towns at the starting center position, while Ingram would be Anthony Edwards new superstar running mate in Minnesota.

Read Next

Must Read

Rebel Wilson Sparks Thigh Gap Storm In Unzipped Swimsuit

Alexandra Daddario Sizzles In Thigh-Skimming Glitter Minidress

Anna Kendrick Stunned Sitting On Desert Road In Sheer Dress

Rebel Wilson Is Done Dating For Now But Reveals Her Type

Anna Kendrick Celebrates Decade-Long Friendship With Rebel Wilson

Alexandra Daddario Recreated 'White Lotus' Scene With Sydney Sweeney

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.