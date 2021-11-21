'World's Most Beautiful Girl' Thylane Blondeau Rocks Leggy Shorts By A Window

Thylane Blondeau is stunning fans all over again. The "World's Most Beautiful Girl," followed by 4.7 million on Instagram, is fresh from snapping herself at an unusual angle by floor-to-ceiling windows, with the photo seeing her rock a leggy purple look and show off a quirky knitted hat.

Thylane, 20, has been making headlines for getting snapped up by both lingerie giant Etam and Italian fashion label Fendi recently, although she took a break from the promos this time, instead promoting a magazine feature.