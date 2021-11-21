'World's Most Beautiful Girl' Thylane Blondeau Rocks Leggy Shorts By A Window

Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Thylane Blondeau is stunning fans all over again. The "World's Most Beautiful Girl," followed by 4.7 million on Instagram, is fresh from snapping herself at an unusual angle by floor-to-ceiling windows, with the photo seeing her rock a leggy purple look and show off a quirky knitted hat.

Thylane, 20, has been making headlines for getting snapped up by both lingerie giant Etam and Italian fashion label Fendi recently, although she took a break from the promos this time, instead promoting a magazine feature.

Stuns Whatever She Wears

Scroll for the photo, and it definitely wasn't a red carpet one. Blondeau, this year invited to the Miu Miu Fashion Show and hitting up swanky Monaco, opted out of a geo-tag, posting a selfie from a glass-wrapped room overlooking greenery. The Cacharel spokesperson cocked her head towards the camera while in a mauve shirt and loose jacket, with the camera just about taking in a tiny pair of shorts.

Also sporting loafers in black, Thylane coordinated her look with a multicolor and purple accent knitted bucket hat.

See The Photo Below

Thylane sent the camera her best pout as she posed with slightly parted lips, also rocking warming blush, a little concealer, plus brow makeup. She stood with a bit of a coquette and girly finish and near a futuristic blue chair, writing: "Backstage @lofficielstbarth." She also thanked @jenjalouse" for the hat, adding two blue heart emoji.

Fans don't miss a thing. "Que vous êtes belle ! J’ai reçu les mêmes shoes aujourd’hui : ultra confort , pas déçue du tout en #prada ✨💕," one wrote. See the translation after the snap.

The user had spotted the star's high-end Prada loafers, with their comment translating as: "How you are beautiful! I got the same shoes today: super comfortable, not disappointed in #prada."

The photo comes shortly after Blondeau rocked feather undies on the Etam runway, marking the event with a leggy snap and writing: "Verified Wowwww. Thank you so much @etam for having me walking this incredible show !!! Had so much fun . Thank you @sagliogeraldine @cococasting forever grateful Thank u everyone for ur sweet messages."

Celebrity Following

Blondeau, this year joining actress Ruby Rose and model Olivia Culpo in promoting Fendi's #Peekaboo bag campaign, is slowly getting followed by U.S. celebrities, not limited to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna, her daughter Amelia Hamlin, plus former Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder. Her Instagram is also followed by former Disney star Bella Thorne.

Thylane, meanwhile, follows stars including supermodel Hailey Bieber, reality star Scott Disick, pop singer Justin Bieber, plus makeup mogul Kylie Jenner. Follow her IG for more.

