Zac Stacy Wanted By Police After Savagely Beating His Ex

Former Jets running back Zac Stacy is reportedly on the run and wanted by the authorities after savagely beating his ex-girlfriend Kristin Evans.

Footage from a home surveillance camera -- which can be viewed below -- clearly shows Stacy monstrously beating Evans in front of their 5-month-old son in, throwing her around, punching and dragging her across the room.

The disturbing case has attracted the attention of both the press and the NFL , with many players -- including Stacy's former teammates -- condemning Stacy's behavior.

