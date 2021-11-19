NFL Rumors: Patrick Mahomes Shares His Real Thoughts On Dak Prescott And The Cowboys

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Patrick_Mahomes_II_(cropped).JPG

Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys will meet in one of the most interesting games of Week 11 of the NFL season.

Two explosive offenses and teams looking to prove that they're real contenders will face off in a game with dire playoff implications.

The Chiefs can't afford a setback in a hard-fought division and Patrick Mahomes knows that their rivals are more than capable of testing their defense:

"They have a great offense over there, and a great team over there," Mahomes said, per Audacy. "It will be a great challenge for us to go up against them this week."

Mahomes Lauds Dak Prescott's Leadership

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Dak_Prescott_vs_Redskins_2017_(3).jpg

Sunday's matchup will feature a big-time duel between two of the best dual-threat quarterbacks.

With that in mind, Mahomes shared his praise for Cowboys' QB Dak Prescott:

"He is a tremendous leader," Mahomes said, as quoted by Yahoo Sports. "You can see that even when you're just watching as a fan of him and of the Cowboys. He's been a starter in the league for a long time now, he's athletic, you can see that by the way he played in college and he can make a lot of big-time throws."

Chiefs Know What Trevon Diggs Is Capable Of

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Trevon_Diggs_2020.jpg

On the other side of the gridiron, Mahomes will be extremely cautious with Cowboys' Trevon Diggs, who's leading the league with 8 interceptions:

“When you have that many interceptions that means you know what’s going on, you have an understanding of what the offense is trying to do so you definitely have to have an eye on him at all times," Mahomes added.

The Chiefs QB has had the worst year of his career when it comes to turnovers, throwing 10 picks and trailing just Joe Burrow and Sam Darnold (11 apiece) for most intercepted passes in the season.

Micah Parsons Has High Praise For Patrick Mahomes

But Mahomes and the Chiefs' offense are finally trending in the right direction and will also give the Cowboys' defense a strong challenge.

Dallas' star rookie Micah Parsons is well aware of how tough it will be to keep one of the best QBs in the world in check:

“His throwing power. His ability to throw no-looks. I mean, this is a guy I like on Madden," Parsons said. So my first time playing him, I’m really excited to see what he does in person. He’s just a terrific player, future Hall of Famer.”

Cowboys And Chiefs Want To Prove They're For Real

Shutterstock | 191042766

The Chiefs got off to a shaky start of the season and people started to wonder whether the league had finally figured them out.

The Cowboys, on the other hand, have been one of the best teams in the league but some still question their ability to show up against top-caliber teams.

This is why there will be way more than just a W at stake at Arrowhead next Sunday. Whoever wins, we can be sure that both teams will put on a huge show.

