NFL Rumors: Patrick Mahomes Shares His Real Thoughts On Dak Prescott And The Cowboys

Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys will meet in one of the most interesting games of Week 11 of the NFL season.

Two explosive offenses and teams looking to prove that they're real contenders will face off in a game with dire playoff implications.

The Chiefs can't afford a setback in a hard-fought division and Patrick Mahomes knows that their rivals are more than capable of testing their defense:

"They have a great offense over there, and a great team over there," Mahomes said, per Audacy. "It will be a great challenge for us to go up against them this week."