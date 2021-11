Adam Driver got pretty candid about his wild sex scene with Lady Gaga in House Of Gucci.

The 38-year-old actor stars opposite Gaga in the much-talked-about biographical crime drama film directed by Ridley Scott, which will be released in theaters on November 24.

Aside from the fashion and drama, there's another reason why people are talking about this film - it has a steamy sex scene with "animal noises".

Scroll down to see what Driver had to say about this experience.