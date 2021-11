Kaley Cuoco was included in the 11th season of _Curb Your Enthusiasm, which began airing last month on HBO. And, as she looked back at the moment with a series of screenshots on her Instagram page, she admitted that her role as Heidi on the fourth episode of the season, titled "The Watermelon," was a "bucket list" moment.

Following the airing of the episode on November 14, 2021, Cuoco took to social media to express her excitement about "the best experience ever."