WWE Rumors: Ric Flair Joins The Becky Lynch-Charlotte Flair Feud, Is 'Nature Boy' Back?

It seems like the fairy tale dream world of Charlotte Flair's job in the WWE has been wearing off since her husband asked for a release around WrestleMania season this year. Not too long after, her father, Ric Flair, was released and issues have arisen backstage. Stories of her being an issue to work with and her also wanting to leave the company have been a major hot topic lately. Now with the fallout involving Becky Lynch, which led to her being actually restrained by security and forced to leave the building, it could be the straw that broke the camel's back and she may leave sooner rather than later.