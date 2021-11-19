WWE Rumors: Ric Flair Joins The Becky Lynch-Charlotte Flair Feud, Is 'Nature Boy' Back?

This is starting to become a very heated rivalry between two women that came up in WWE together. When They both debuted on the main roster they were even teaming together and while they made good partners they made much better rivals. The real-life heat between Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch is really starting to reach a boiling point now as we approach Survivor Series in just a few days. At some point during their match, things could get too real for the world of pro wrestling and a real brawl can easily break out between the two at this rate.