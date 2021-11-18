What's Going On Between Selena Gomez & Chris Evans?

The rumor mill is once again churning about Selena Gomez and her supposed crush, Marvel dreamboat Chris Evans.

Fans have been speculating the pop star, 29, and the Avengers actor, 40, were courting as early as September. While nothing has been confirmed as of yet and the rumors even appeared to subside for a while, people are now talking that there definitely might be something between them.

Re-igniting the commotion was a recent TikTok uploaded by Selena's BFF Taylor Swift, which fans think reveals a major clue about the purported Selena-Chris romance. Scroll for the video.