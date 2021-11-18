What's Going On Between Selena Gomez & Chris Evans?

Celebrities
Shutterstock | 2914948

Alexandra Lozovschi

The rumor mill is once again churning about Selena Gomez and her supposed crush, Marvel dreamboat Chris Evans.

Fans have been speculating the pop star, 29, and the Avengers actor, 40, were courting as early as September. While nothing has been confirmed as of yet and the rumors even appeared to subside for a while, people are now talking that there definitely might be something between them.

Re-igniting the commotion was a recent TikTok uploaded by Selena's BFF Taylor Swift, which fans think reveals a major clue about the purported Selena-Chris romance. Scroll for the video.

The Latest

Alexandra Daddario Recreated 'White Lotus' Scene With Sydney Sweeney

How Six Green Bay Packers Players Ended Up in 'Pitch Perfect 2'

NBA Rumors: LA Lakers Could Acquire Jerami Grant For Talen Horton-Tucker Plus Two Others

From Child Star To Executive Producer: Selena Gomez Becomes Ultimate Power Woman

Madonna Deemed 'Unfit Mother' When Trying To Adopt A Child In 2009

How It Started

Shutterstock | 842245

Fans have been shipping Selena and Chris hard ever since it was first reported that the Captain America star followed the Texas-born singer and actress on Instagram. The news was broken on September 24 by a few Twitter fan accounts, and the internet has been going crazy about the two ever since.

Photos of Selena and Chris leaving the same studio in Los Angeles on October 1 only served to fuel romance rumors, and when the duo was later spotted leaving the same restaurant Twitter became convinced they were an item.

Keep going for more photos and for the TikTok!

Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Announces She's Joining Another Popular Sitcom

Kaley Cuoco Announces She's Joining Another Sitcom

By Rebecca Cukier

New Clue

Scroll for the video. Fans were jumping with joy at the prospect of seeing Captain America and the Princess Protection Program star together, and now they've found a new reason to get excited in Taylor's TikTok post over the weekend.

In the clip, which showed the besties backstage at SNL Selena wore a white sweater that looked very much like Chris' infamous sweater from Knives Out.

Fans are, of course, super familiar with Chris‘ white cable knit, which went viral after his movie came out in 2019. Scroll for a pic of him rocking the sweater.

Dakota Johnson Impresses In Gucci Dress With No Front

Chanel West Coast Goes Full Barbie In Skimpy Gym Look

Old Crush

Shutterstock | 673594

This is not the first time that Selena appears to be hinting she has a crush on Chris. The Only Murders in the Building actress has even said it out loud, and on TV no less, during a 2015 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

“I kind of have a crush on Chris Evans. Isn’t he cute? He’s very cute,” Selena told Andy.

When the host mentioned that Chris‘ brother Scott Evans was the bartender on the show one week earlier, she replied: “Really? Last week? Maybe it’s meant to be.”

What's Happening Between Them?

There's no doubt that Twitter is rooting for these two to hook up, but not everything is as clear as day in the whole Selena-Chris matter. For one thing, there appear to be some inconsistencies in the story, with some fans noting that the photos circulated on the internet in early October might have been photoshopped and aren’t actually real, per Just Jared.

In addition, the stars don't appear to follow each other on Instagram at the moment, although that might be just their way of being secretive about it. Whatever is going on, Twitter is definitely there for it.

Read Next

Must Read

Alexandra Daddario Sizzles In Thigh-Skimming Glitter Minidress

Rebel Wilson Sparks Thigh Gap Storm In Unzipped swimsuit

'World's Most Beautiful Girl' Thylane Blondeau Rocks Plunging Bralette For New Gig

Alexandra Daddario and Andrew Form's New Hancock Park Home Is A Jewel

Anna Kendrick Stunned Sitting On Desert Road In Sheer Dress

Anna Kendrick Celebrates Decade-Long Friendship With Rebel Wilson

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.