NBA Rumors: Suns Could Play A Major Role In Potential Kyrie Irving-To-Mavericks Blockbuster Trade

Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns are currently establishing a remarkable performance in the 2021-22 NBA season. After a slow start, the Suns have managed to bounce back and as of now, they are on a 10-game winning streak, sitting in the No. 2 spot in the Western Conference with an 11-3 record. If they become consistent with their performance, the Suns are no longer expected to make major roster moves before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.

However, Suns general manager James Jones are highly unlikely to sit quietly if he's presented with an opportunity to improve their depth.

Suns Help Nets & Mavericks Facilitate Kyrie Irving Trade

According to Collin Helwig of Fansided's Valley of the Suns, the Suns could improve their second unit by helping the Brooklyn Nets and the Dallas Mavericks facilitate a blockbuster trade centered on All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving. In the proposed trade scenario, the Suns would receive Jalen Brunson and James Johnson, the Mavericks would get Irving and Dario Saric, while the Nets would acquire Kristaps Porzingis and Elfrid Payton.

If the trade becomes a reality, Helwig believes it would help the Suns, Nets, and the Mavericks in filling up the needs to improve on their roster.

Suns Land Two Solid Backups

Though they would not be getting the best player in the deal, the Suns would be adding two solid veteran role players in Brunson and Johnson. With the way he's playing right now, Helwig believes that Brunson would be an upgrade over Payton as Chris Paul's primary backup in Phoenix.

"Playing as a point guard, but with the Mavericks running their offense through Luka Doncic, Jalen Brunson finds himself under odd circumstances in Dallas right now," Helwig wrote. "Currently averaging career highs with14.7 points, 4.7 assists, and 5.0 rebounds per game, he looks terribly undervalued out there, and makes for a fantastic upgrade from Elfird Payton."

Mavericks Acquire Legitimate Star To Pair With Luka Doncic

The proposed three-team blockbuster trade would fulfill the Mavericks' dream of pairing the face of the franchise, Luka Doncic, with a legitimate superstar. There would definitely be some questions regarding Irving's fit with Doncic since both of them need the ball in their hands to maximize their full potential on the court. However, once they find the perfect chemistry, Helwig believes that the duo of Irving and Doncic would improve the Mavericks' offense "exponentially."

Irving would give the Mavericks one of the league's best clutch scorers, as well as an incredible playmaker and an elite three-point shooter. Last season, he averaged 26.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 6.0 assists, and 1.4 steals while shooting 50.6 percent from the field and 40.2 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Nets End Drama Surrounding Kyrie Irving

Meanwhile, the proposed trade deal would be worth exploring for the Nets if Irving continues to refuse to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and the drama surrounding him started to become a major distraction for the team. By sending him to Dallas, the Nets would be acquiring a floor-spacing big man in Porzingis and a veteran point guard in Payton.

While Payton is only expected to come off the bench, Nets head coach Steve Nash could explore using Porzingis as Kevin Durant's frontcourt partner in the 2021-22 NBA season.

