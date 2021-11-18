NBA Rumors: Suns Could Play A Major Role In Potential Kyrie Irving-To-Mavericks Blockbuster Trade

Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns are currently establishing a remarkable performance in the 2021-22 NBA season. After a slow start, the Suns have managed to bounce back and as of now, they are on a 10-game winning streak, sitting in the No. 2 spot in the Western Conference with an 11-3 record. If they become consistent with their performance, the Suns are no longer expected to make major roster moves before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.

However, Suns general manager James Jones are highly unlikely to sit quietly if he's presented with an opportunity to improve their depth.