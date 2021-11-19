NBA Rumors: LA Lakers Could Acquire Jerami Grant For Talen Horton-Tucker Plus Two Others

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to be one of the most active teams on the trade market before the 2022 NBA trade deadline. The Lakers may have made numerous additions to their roster in the 2021 NBA offseason, but they still continue to struggle in the 2021-22 NBA season. As of now, they are on a two-game losing streak, sitting in the No. 8 spot in the Western Conference with an 8-8 record.

If they want to have a realistic chance of reclaiming their throne, the Lakers should continue to find ways to improve their roster around LeBron James and Anthony Davis.