NBA Rumors: LA Lakers Could Acquire Jerami Grant For Talen Horton-Tucker Plus Two Others

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to be one of the most active teams on the trade market before the 2022 NBA trade deadline. The Lakers may have made numerous additions to their roster in the 2021 NBA offseason, but they still continue to struggle in the 2021-22 NBA season. As of now, they are on a two-game losing streak, sitting in the No. 8 spot in the Western Conference with an 8-8 record.

If they want to have a realistic chance of reclaiming their throne, the Lakers should continue to find ways to improve their roster around LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Potential Trade Deadline Target For LA Lakers - Jerami Grant

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Jerami_Grant.jpg

One of the potential targets for the Lakers before the 2022 NBA trade deadline is veteran small forward Jerami Grant of the Detroit Pistons. In a recent article, Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report included the Grant-to-Lakers trade on their list of "ridiculous" blockbuster deals that could actually work.

In the proposed trade scenario, the Lakers would be sending a package that includes Talen Horton-Tucker, Kendrick Nunn, and Wayne Ellington to the Pistons in exchange for Grant and Rodney McGruder. If the potential deal would push through before the 2022 NBA trade deadline, it would help both teams in filling up the needs to improve on their roster.

Jerami Grant Worth Giving Up Talen Horton-Tucker

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Horon_tucker_in_2020.jpg

Trading a young player with huge potential like Talen Horton-Tucker would be a difficult decision for the Lakers. However, it's the type of move that they should be willing to make if they are serious about reaching the NBA Finals and winning the NBA championship in the 2021-22 NBA season. Instead of waiting for Horton-Tucker's full development, the Lakers could trade him for a win-now talent like Grant.

Compared to THT, Grant could provide more impact for the Lakers when the real battle begins in the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

Jerami Grant Boosts Lakers On Both Ends

Grant may not be an All-Star, but he would be a great addition to the Lakers. His potential arrival in Los Angeles is expected to help them improve their performance on both ends of the floor. He would give them another offensive weapon behind James, Davis, and Russell Westbrook, as well as a decent rebounder, lockdown defender, and floor-spacer.

This season, the 27-year-old small forward is averaging 18.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.1 blocks, and 1.2 steals while shooting 40.5 percent from the field and 30.9 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN,

Why The Pistons Would Make The Trade?

As Pincus noted, trading Grant to the Lakers before the 2022 NBA trade deadline would make a lot of sense for the Pistons if they don't consider him part of their long-term future.

"The Pistons aren't a playoff team and Grant has just one more year left on his deal (earning $21 million for 2022-23). If Detroit doesn't intend to reinvest as the rebuild continues, Weaver could choose to go in a different direction," Pincus wrote. "Horton-Tucker hasn't played for most of the year (thumb injury), but he's a young, aggressive scoring guard on a friendly contract."

