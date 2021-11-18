Lakers' Talen Horton-Tucker Looks Poised For A Breakout Year

The Los Angeles Lakers have struggled to find their best shape this season.

Frank Vogel's side went through a major roster overhaul during the NBA offseason, highlighted by the addition of former MVP Russell Westbrook.

Nonetheless, injuries prevented the purple-and-gold from unleashing their full lineup during the preseason, an issue they continue to carry to this day.

Notably, that has also opened up the door for a young player who might as well turn out to be a much-needed X-Factor for them: Talen Horton-Tucker.