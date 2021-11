Johnny Depp is so sexy that he won the title of 'Sexiest Man Alive' two times - an honor that only few men have had. Does this mean that he is the ultimate sexy man?

The actor is recognized as one of the best talents in Hollywood, starring in box office hits and bringing to life iconic characters.

Aside from talent, there's another reason that Depp has earned hordes of fans - his oozing sex appeal, which was recognized by People magazine more than once.