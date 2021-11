Alexandra Daddario was recently featured in the debut season of HBO's The White Lotus.

As viewers of the hit series well know, the Mike White-created comedy drama followed a series of people vacationing at a resort in Hawaii and Daddario was one of these people.

On the show, she depicted a character known as Rachel, a journalist and new wife of Jake Lacy's character, Shane Patton.

Daddario was a well-liked cast member of the show and one particular scene has stood out in the minds of fans.