Bella Hadid Stuns Pantless With Killer Abs Out For Versace

Bella Hadid is showing her endorsement potential muscle alongside her actual muscle. The supermodel, already fronting Dior Beauty and Kim Kardashian-adored brand Mugler, was this month announced as fronting Versace's latest Virtus Handbag collection, with photos on the luxury brand's Instagram showing her in a variety of all-black and figure-flaunting getups.

The sister to Gigi Hadid was shouted out in "goddess" mode by Donatella Versace's prestigious label, likely earning herself some mighty-high top-up cash in exchange for her promotional services.