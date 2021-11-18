Bella Hadid Stuns Pantless With Killer Abs Out For Versace

Celebrities
Shutterstock | 3459434

Rebecca Cukier

Bella Hadid is showing her endorsement potential muscle alongside her actual muscle. The supermodel, already fronting Dior Beauty and Kim Kardashian-adored brand Mugler, was this month announced as fronting Versace's latest Virtus Handbag collection, with photos on the luxury brand's Instagram showing her in a variety of all-black and figure-flaunting getups.

The sister to Gigi Hadid was shouted out in "goddess" mode by Donatella Versace's prestigious label, likely earning herself some mighty-high top-up cash in exchange for her promotional services.

New Versace Gig

Shutterstock | 517963

Bella, fresh from a raw and tearful Instagram post as she detailed having experienced burn-out and breakdowns in the past, was looking on full form. The 25-year-old was photographed glamorously and posing in a super low-slung skirt and black bra, with the three-piece finish completed via a bolero jacket held together by a tiny gold glasp.

All 60's pouffy hair and flaunting her bee-stung pout, the Palestinian-Dutch model held up a Versace bag with gold chains, but that was just look one.

By Rebecca Cukier

Bella reappeared in another image, this time highlighting her tiny waist and toned thighs as she posed in a black and tight bodysuit, plus a belt bearing the Versace logo. A caption from the iconic designer shouted Hadid out, reading:

"A meeting of icons - supermodel @bellahadid captures the feminine confidence of the #VersaceVirtus collection. Discover the styles at the link in bio."

"@bellahadid channels her inner and outer goddess in the new campaign. Explore the designs at the link in bio," the brand added in a separate image. More after the snap!

Opening Up On Breakdowns

Shutterstock | 2131613

On November 10, Hadid fronted media outlets for posting about her mental health. She told followers: "Social media is not real. For anyone struggling, please remember that. Sometimes all you've gotta hear is that you're not alone," adding:

"I've had enough breakdowns and burnouts to know this: if you work hard enough on yourself, spending time alone to understand your traumas, triggers, joys, and routine, you will always be able to understand or learn more about your own pain and how to handle it."

'Light At The End Of The Tunnel'

The star, who follows in the footsteps of supermodel Kendall Jenner's 2021 anxiety reveal, continued with a positive spirit.

"I want you to know, there is always light at the end of the tunnel, and the rollercoaster always comes to a complete stop at some point," she said, also admitting: "There is always room for it to start up again, but for me it's always been nice to know that even if it's a few days, weeks, or months, it does get better, to some extent, even for a moment."

