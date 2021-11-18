Rebel Wilson Hits The Beach In Thigh-Skimming Red Carpet Minidress

Rebel Wilson is proving that a red carpet-ready look can be worn pretty much anywhere - even, it would seem, on the beach. The Aussie actress, 41, continues to make headlines for having dropped over 70 pounds, and she definitely picked a look to show off her slimmed-down frame in a recent Instagram share.

Rebel, who has been opening up on her weight loss journey this fall, looked happy, healthy, and super-stylish, also going leggy. The Olly partner also gained over half a million views from her army of followers.