Rebel Wilson Hits The Beach In Thigh-Skimming Red Carpet Minidress

Celebrities
Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Rebel_Wilson.jpg

Rebecca Cukier

Rebel Wilson is proving that a red carpet-ready look can be worn pretty much anywhere - even, it would seem, on the beach. The Aussie actress, 41, continues to make headlines for having dropped over 70 pounds, and she definitely picked a look to show off her slimmed-down frame in a recent Instagram share.

Rebel, who has been opening up on her weight loss journey this fall, looked happy, healthy, and super-stylish, also going leggy. The Olly partner also gained over half a million views from her army of followers.

Hitting The Beach!

Shutterstock | 1486838

Scroll for the video. It comes as Rebel makes headlines for sparking a thigh gap storm while in an unzipped swimsuit - body image was discussed on the star's Instagram after one fan commented on her "thigh gap" with a heart-eye emoji.

With less controversy, this video showed the Pitch Perfect actress in a boomerang as she frolicked around lapping waters during an idyllic vacation and rocked a super-cute and feminine red minidress with loose frilly accents and long sleeves, plus a round neckline.

See The Dress Below

Rebel, whose Fiji travels come with her newly-announced status as Tourism Fiji's brand ambassador, took to her caption, writing: "Discovering happiness …and sooooo much more (to be revealed soon 😜) ☀️ 🇫🇯 Song: @kukifj."

Rebel also took to her Instagram stories to mark the new gig, telling fans: “I just wanted to say a huge thank you to everyone in Fiji, Tourism Fiji, the Fiji government, Fiji Airways - everything has just been so amazing. It’s been such an amazing trip, and I’m so proud to be doing these commercials for Fiji and promoting your beautiful country.”

Fresh Weight Loss Reveal

It's been a year since Rebel first made headlines for addressing her massive weight loss on Instagram Live, revealing mindful eating and old-fashioned outdoor walks to be behind her slimmed-down frame.

This fall, she told Today: "I feel like sometimes people think you need to work your body really hard to get results, and yeah, if you were training to be the next Thor or something you would be doing hardcore things, but as a regular person, walking is just so healthy for you. The body is designed to move in that way."

A Good Old Walk

Rebel even highlighted the bonuses of getting her podcast game on while burning her calories, adding:

"When I go for a walk, I can put in a podcast or listen to music, and it's so easy to do anywhere in the world. I can just go out and do it. It's become my favorite form of exercise right now."

The actress made headlines this year for sharing a photo at her "most unhealthiest," revealing that behind the smile, there was deep pain.

