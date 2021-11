At the end of the Twitter clip, which was viewed by over 90,000 people, Andy said, "Cheers to Lois, and to Lisa and everybody in Lois' family, we are sending all of our love."

On Instagram earlier this week, Lisa's youngest daughter, Amelia Hamlin, shared a tribute post to her grandmother, along with a photo of Lois in her wedding dress.

"My guardian angel for the rest of time.. I love you so much my Lolo… you were and will always be much more than a grandma to me.. you were my best friend," she said. "My strength. My rock. My everything. Your laughter never failed to light up any room you ever walked in. Anyone who got the pleasure to meet you was so blessed.. there will never be anyone like you."