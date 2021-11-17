Lakers News: Details Of LeBron James' Return From Injury Revealed

The Los Angeles Lakers took a huge blow earlier in the 2021-22 NBA season when their main man, LeBron James, went down with an injury. In their 119-117 victory over the Houston Rockets, the 36-year-old small forward suffered an abdominal strain. Though his injury wasn't severe, the Lakers decided to give him enough time to rest to make sure that he's 100 percent healthy when the real battle begins in the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

When the news about his injury surfaced in the league, James was only expected to be on the sideline for a week. However, as of now, the veteran superstar has already missed a total of seven games.

Lakers News: Details Of LeBron James' Return From Injury Revealed

Returning To LA Lakers Soon

Luckily, recent reports revealed that it will only be a matter of time before James officially returns from an injury. Though he's still not expected to play in their upcoming matchup against the reigning NBA champions Milwaukee Bucks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that James might join the Lakers when they go up against the Boston Celtics on Friday night.

"There's growing optimism that Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James -- who has been out two weeks with an abdominal strain -- could make his return against the Boston Celtics on Friday, sources told ESPN," Wojnarowski wrote.

Lakers Badly Need LeBron Back

Wojnarowski's latest report is undeniably good news for Purple and Gold and their fans. The Lakers were already struggling to consistently win games even before he suffered an abdominal strain, but things got worse in Los Angeles when they played games without him. Though they still have Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook on their team, the Lakers went 3-7 in the games that James was absent.

These included embarrassing defeats at the hands of young teams like the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Minnesota Timberwolves. So far, the Lakers are sitting in the No. 7 spot in the Western Conference with an 8-7 record.

Expected To Boost Lakers' Offense

The Lakers would definitely welcome James' return to the court, especially now that they are playing poorly on the offensive end of the floor. As of now, the Lakers only rank No. 24 this season in offensive efficiency, scoring 103.4 points per 100 possessions, per ESPN. In James, the Lakers would be bringing back one of their best scorers, as well as a great playmaker, rebounder, and defender.

Before he suffered an injury, James was averaging 24.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 7.0 assists, and 2.3 steals while shooting 46.7 percent from the field and 34.7 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Unlikely To Win Another Title

James' nearing return is expected to improve the Lakers' standings in the Western Conference. However, with his growing health concerns and issues with the team's chemistry, some people, including Stephen A. Smith of ESPN, started doubting if James could still win another NBA championship title. In an appearance on _ESPN's First Take, via Youtube, Smith said that Stephen Curry's Golden State Warriors are the ones who would be going to the 2022 NBA Finals and not LeBron's Lakers.

“Let me say something else: I think LeBron has won his last title," Smith said, as quoted by Sports Casting. "I think it’s over. It’s not LeBron’s fault. LeBron is gonna be LeBron. He gonna come back. He gonna do what he gonna do. They ain’t winning no chip.”

