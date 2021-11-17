Lakers News: Details Of LeBron James' Return From Injury Revealed

The Los Angeles Lakers took a huge blow earlier in the 2021-22 NBA season when their main man, LeBron James, went down with an injury. In their 119-117 victory over the Houston Rockets, the 36-year-old small forward suffered an abdominal strain. Though his injury wasn't severe, the Lakers decided to give him enough time to rest to make sure that he's 100 percent healthy when the real battle begins in the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

When the news about his injury surfaced in the league, James was only expected to be on the sideline for a week. However, as of now, the veteran superstar has already missed a total of seven games.