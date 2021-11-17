Inside Emily Ratajkowski's $2 Million Los Angeles Home

She's been raised in an art-filled environment, so Emily Ratajkowski knew exactly the type of ambiance she wanted to create when she began decorating her Los Angeles home.

After purchasing the $2 million Echo park house together with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard two years ago, the 30-year-old supermodel, entrepreneur, and author poured all of her creativity into furbishing the warehouse-style outfit, now brimming with light, color, and gorgeous art.

The couple, who moved in shortly after saying their "I do"s in February 2018, share the home with their nine-month-old son, Sylvester Apollo Bear, and their rescue German shepherd, Colombo.

Scroll for photos of their stunning family home, straight off of Ratajkowski's Instagram feed.