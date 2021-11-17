Inside Emily Ratajkowski's $2 Million Los Angeles Home

She's been raised in an art-filled environment, so Emily Ratajkowski knew exactly the type of ambiance she wanted to create when she began decorating her Los Angeles home.

After purchasing the $2 million Echo park house together with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard two years ago, the 30-year-old supermodel, entrepreneur, and author poured all of her creativity into furbishing the warehouse-style outfit, now brimming with light, color, and gorgeous art.

The couple, who moved in shortly after saying their "I do"s in February 2018, share the home with their nine-month-old son, Sylvester Apollo Bear, and their rescue German shepherd, Colombo.

Scroll for photos of their stunning family home, straight off of Ratajkowski's Instagram feed.

Large Deck & Separate Cottage

Emily Ratajkowski | Instagram

With beauty and elegance being her trade, the catwalk queen's flawless sense of style permeates every inch of the three-bedroom, three-bathroom residence.

Built in 1946, the two-level house spans 1650 square feet of living space, with every corner artfully expressing the skilled decorator's personality.

Tucked away on a cul-de-sac on a quiet street, the suburban home comes with a generous backyard, a large deck, bubbling hot tub, gas fire pit, and a separate cottage that connects to the main house through an open breezeway.

Other impressive features include high, wood-paneled ceilings, a beamed roof, a 15-foot brick fireplace in the living room, and clerestory windows, "a trademark characteristic of mid-century architecture." However, the home's true character lies within the sleek furnishings and trendy art pieces.

Vintage, Retro & Modern

Emily Ratajkowski | Instagram

Proving she's a natural, Ratajkowski has combined her love of vintage with modern and retro touches into what Vogue describes as "interior design perfection."

For the master bedroom, the Inamorata Woman owner chose a pair of Renaissance-style chartreuse armchairs, complemented by a bright patterned rug, as seen in the embed below. Her favorite artwork hangs above the enormous bare wooden bed, with massive windows letting in the California sun.

The dining room boasts '60s-style acrylic chairs, whose bright red hue adds an aesthetically pleasing contrast to the graphic black-and-white round table.

Art Deco Feel

Emily Ratajkowski | Instagram

The custom kitchen, embedded below, is steeped in Ratajkowski's art deco taste, with white marble fittings accenting the natural wood cabinetry.

In the living room, vibrant layered carpets liven up the dark wooden floors. A retro marble coffee table sits in front of a sorbet corner sofa large enough to accommodate a party of guests. A red retro lounge chair complements it from across the room.

Numerous colorful paintings pop against the classic white walls and graphic ceramic jugs by Californian artist Grant Levy-Lucero are on display by the fireplace.

Working Her Magic

Emily Ratajkowski | Instagram

As with every endeavor she has undertaken, the remodel was done over a few stages, with Ratajkowski showcasing her progress on Instagram. The swimwear designer has put a lot of thought into choosing the color scheme and assigning each art piece its corresponding place.

Older photos from before the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model worked her magic to turn the place into her dream home show the extent of the revamp.

Ratajkowski and her husband also have a chic loft in New York City, which the supermodel has curated in a similar art-deco style.

