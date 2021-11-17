Inside Pete Davidson’s $1.2 Million Staten Island Bachelor Pad

Pete Davidson's new Staten Island bachelor pad is the envy of the town. The 28-year-old SNL comic scored a $1.2 million high-rise luxury condo for himself, officially moving in around December.

Prior to this, the actor shared a home in the neighborhood with his mom, Amy Waters Davidson, with the duo co-investing in a $1.3 million four-bedroom, four-bathroom abode in 2019.

Davidson famously lived in the basement, which he set up as a private apartment, following his split with Ariana Grande. The comedian acquired his new digs one month after he started seeing Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor, although now they're no longer a couple.

Details below.