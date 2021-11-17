Karl Anthony-Towns Looks Red Carpet-Ready With $13,000K Louis Vuitton Bag

Karl Anthony-Towns is upping his Louis Vuitton game - all thanks to model girlfriend Jordyn Woods. The NBA player is fresh from a pricey birthday gift worth $13,000 - former BFF to Kylie Jenner, Jordyn, splashed the cash for her beau's special day recently, gifting him a bag the great Kim K would 100% approve of.

Karl, 26, received a monogrammed Louis Vuitton suitcase, one showcased as Jordyn threw him a surprise birthday bash - the Minnesota Timberwolves player and his $$$ merch wound up on stories shared to Instagram.