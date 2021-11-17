Karl Anthony-Towns Looks Red Carpet-Ready With $13,000K Louis Vuitton Bag

Karl Anthony-Towns is upping his Louis Vuitton game - all thanks to model girlfriend Jordyn Woods. The NBA player is fresh from a pricey birthday gift worth $13,000 - former BFF to Kylie Jenner, Jordyn, splashed the cash for her beau's special day recently, gifting him a bag the great Kim K would 100% approve of.

Karl, 26, received a monogrammed Louis Vuitton suitcase, one showcased as Jordyn threw him a surprise birthday bash - the Minnesota Timberwolves player and his $$$ merch wound up on stories shared to Instagram.

Scroll for photos and videos. Jordyn, 24, went all out for the man she's been dating since 2020. Karl-Anthony marks the first relationship for Jordyn since her 2019 cheating scandal with Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson.

Footage showed Towns dressed in yellow and exiting a swish building with Woods. A lit-up interior was then shown as Jordyn shared the venue she'd decked out for the bash, with Towns seen brandishing his super-expensive and monogrammed suitcase, one with 4:13 written on it. "SURPRISEEEE," Jordyn had written.

See The Suitcase Below!

The 4:13 is likely a Philippians verse already shared by Karl-Anthony on Instagram. Meanwhile, the night also included silvery and planet-effect balloon displays, two blown-up balloons reading "26," plus Towns himself showing off the LV as he wrote: "@jordynwoods showed out."

Sharing stunning beach shots of the couple as she marked her beau's birthday, Woods wrote: "Happy 26th Birthday to my rock, my bestfriend, my lover @karltowns ❤️‍🔥 they don’t make them like you no more!!! 🔒 I love you so much!!!"

He Says 'Women Change You'

Speaking jointly on a GQ quiz this year, Karl-Anthony gushed over the Frst Place founder, saying: “Let me tell you something, fans… man. Women change you. Women change you.”

“I ain’t never got no palate like I got right now. I ain’t never thought about eating no raw sushi, raw fish. I ain’t never thought about that. But here comes little ol’ Jordyn Woods in my life, and now all of a sudden, we gotta go to Nobu all the time," he added.

Wedding Bells?

It's been a year since Jordyn seemed hesitant to move too soon, too fast. In October 2020, the California native told Hollywood Life: “I think we are two young ambitious people and we found comfort in each other. Of course, one day in the future I would like to have a time to settle down and have a family of my own. But right now I don’t want things to go way too fast."

Time has passed, though. The popular couple started dating in September 2020. Watch this space for more.

