'RHOSLC' Star Meredith Marks on Why Jen Shah is Allegedly Flagged by Louis Vuitton

Jen Shah was accused of being red-flagged by Louis Vuitton on the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. While discussing her concerns over the legitimacy of Shah's business, which has since been alleged as a fraudulent, money laundering scheme, Meredith Marks made the shocking proclamation.
"There's other red flags that I have, like she's red-flagged in the system of Louis Vuitton because she pays in cash," Marks stated on the show, much to the surprise of the rest of the cast.