'RHOSLC' Star Meredith Marks on Why Jen Shah is Allegedly Flagged by Louis Vuitton

Jen Shah

Lindsay Cronin

Jen Shah was accused of being red-flagged by Louis Vuitton on the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. While discussing her concerns over the legitimacy of Shah's business, which has since been alleged as a fraudulent, money laundering scheme, Meredith Marks made the shocking proclamation.

"There's other red flags that I have, like she's red-flagged in the system of Louis Vuitton because she pays in cash," Marks stated on the show, much to the surprise of the rest of the cast.

Shah's Supposed Flagging at Louis Vuitton

Jen Shah

Following the new episode, the cast was featured on the November 15 episode of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City: After Show, where the issue was further discussed.

"I knew of Jen's history with a lot of really kind of infamous telemarketing guys and companies in Utah because we have a lot of businesses here. You know, the regulations are pretty loose where they do high-pressure telemarketing sales and she had worked with all of those guys. But I wasn't privy to anything about Louis Vuitton," Heather Gay said.

Detriment to Lisa Barlow

Jen Shah

As for Lisa Barlow, she joked that if she were flagged by Louis Vuttion, it would basically be the end of the world.

"For me, the Louis Vuitton thing, I was like, 'Oh my gosh, that would be the worst thing that ever happened to me.' Sometimes I pay for things with cash at Louis Vuitton. What's wrong with paying with cash? I know it's a rare form of tender," she noted.

Next, Marks was questioned about the topic.

"For a store, if you have a customer who's continually paying in cash, you have to start to wonder, why are they not using a credit card?" she explained.

Shah's Use of Cash Isn't Bad

Jen Shah

"Does it mean anything on its face? No, of course not," Marks shared of Shah's use of cash at Louis Vuitton.

That said, there's also reason to believe that more lies behind the issue.

As she went on, "If somebody has money that is not clean money, they can't put it in a bank account, it's somehow illegally earned cash, and you buy stuff at a store, that's a really easy way to spend it as opposed to if you put it on your credit card, you have to be able to pay the credit card statement. And that would means that cash would have to be deposited into a bank account, which the banks obviously have certain requirements."

Jen Shah's Card Was Once Declined

Jen Shah

Speaking of her experience with Shah at her store, Marks said Shah has made purchases on a number of occasions.

"Jen has purchased from us a few times. That was a bit of a red flag too, to be honest, because it took about an hour and three of four credit cards to make the sale go through. It was initially declined," she shared.

To see more of Shah, Marks, and their cast mates, don't miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season two, which air on Sunday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.

