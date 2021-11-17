Madonna Gyrates Inside a Car, Twerks Next to It, in ‘Real Life’ Video

In the next cut, she is now standing next to the car, turned away from the camera and is doing a light twerk, with her hands resting on the car door top.

“This is not a movie, this is real life,” she states, while pointing her forefinger into the camera to strengthen her statement, as she closes the car door and is, as it appears, on her way. Because, despite what this appears to be at first (and second and tenth) glance, it likely isn’t even close. In fact, the icon herself reveals that this little performance was not unintentional at all, by her way of coming to terms with some hardships she seems to be facing while making a film in the industry she’s been a part of for over 40 years. She captions the post by this: Trying to come to terms with the Challenges of Film making in Hollywood. 😬 Maybe a dance before I get in my car will make me feel better. 🚘💃#bitchimloca