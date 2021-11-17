Inside Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin's $12.5 Million Malibu Home

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin kicked off the new year in January by moving into their dream Malibu home. The Fifty Shades of Gray actress, 32, and the Coldplay frontman, 44, had bought the luxurious Point Dume home a few months prior in October, snapping it up for $12.5 million -- $1.5 million below the asking price.

While Johnson keeps her private life off of Instagram and Martin has no personal social media presence outside of his band's Instagram account, photos of the couple's love nest were published earlier this year by the New York Post.

