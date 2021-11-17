Inside Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin's $12.5 Million Malibu Home

Entertainment
Shutterstock | 696262

Alexandra Lozovschi

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin kicked off the new year in January by moving into their dream Malibu home. The Fifty Shades of Gray actress, 32, and the Coldplay frontman, 44, had bought the luxurious Point Dume home a few months prior in October, snapping it up for $12.5 million -- $1.5 million below the asking price.

While Johnson keeps her private life off of Instagram and Martin has no personal social media presence outside of his band's Instagram account, photos of the couple's love nest were published earlier this year by the New York Post.

Read more below.

The Latest

Aaron Rodgers Reveals The Key Behind The Packers' Dominance

Thylane Blondeau: 10 Surprising Facts About The 'World's Most Beautiful Girl'

Kaley Cuoco's Exes: Johnny Galecki To Henry Cavill & Her Two Ex-Husbands

Green Bay Packers Offer 300K Shares For Sale

Alexandra Daddario Sizzles In Thigh-Skimming Glitter Minidress

Modern Cape Cod-style Mansion

Shutterstock | 159556

Johnson and Martin's Malibu home is a modern Cape Cod-style mansion spanning 5,338 square feet of space. Boasting six bedrooms and nine bathrooms, the house comes with scenic ocean views and an impressive array of facilities fit for Hollywood and rock-scene royalty.

Located in a prime area, just a short walk to the beach, the lavish residence is also close to shops and schools, which will certainly come in handy for the couple with all the engagement rumors flying around.

Pool, Spa & Two-Story Guest House

Shutterstock | 487966

The coveted, "popular, pricey and celeb-saturated" location aside, their stunning Malibu home offers a slew of comfortable amenities and enviable outdoor features, including a pool with a spa, a full outdoor barbecue area, and a three-car garage. The property also comes with a permit to build a tennis court.

A stylish poolhouse lends a resort vibe to the imposing estate, its bi-fold doors making it perfect for indoor/outdoor living. The manor also has a detached two-story guest house, equipped with a games room, living room, bedroom, and bathroom.

High Vaulted Ceilings & Multiple Fireplaces

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Dakota_Johnson_Venice_2018_(cropp).jpg

The sophisticated manse features a full-service home cinema and an office. Multiple indoor and outdoor fireplaces add a cozy feel to the lofty manor, whose high vaulted ceilings render it all the more spacious.

Featured on Homes & Gardens this February, the residence was decorated by luxury interior designer Saffron Case and "offers modern, bright white hues paired with dark industrial-style finishes -- think pendant wall lights and matte-black doors and window framing."

The chic decor tastefully blends sleek, contemporary furnishing with rustic touches, such as wooden accents, classic shiplap, and storage walls filled with logs.

State-Of-The-Art Kitchen

Shutterstock | 304693075

The same aesthetic is seen in the light-filled bathroom, which impresses with a statement freestanding tub beneath a double window. His and her sink areas mirror each other from across the room.

Meanwhile, the kitchen is all modern, boasting a sumptuous marble-topped kitchen island in the center. Black countertops and storage alcoves add texture to the nearly all-white decor.

Johnson and Martin, who have been dating since October 2017, own other properties as well, although not jointly. The British musician has a $5.5 million ranch house also in Point Dume, which he acquired in 2019. Meanwhile, The Lost Daughter star spent $3.55 million on a gorgeous midcentury modern Los Angeles home in 2016.

Read Next

Must Read

Kaley Cuoco Announces She's Joining Another Popular Sitcom

Chanel West Coast Needs Opinions In Skimpy Bedtime Underwear

Olivia Wilde Popular In Sheer Bra Corset Dress

Inside Kaley Cuoco's 'Monochrome' $12 Million Hidden Hills Home

Emily Ratajkowski Runs Around A Museum In Skimpy Bikini

Chanel West Coast's Career Setbacks: From Charlamagne Beef To Sharon Stone Lawsuit

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.