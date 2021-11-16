Turpin Teen Details How She Saved Siblings From Abusive Parents

David and Louise Turpin imprisoned and tortured their 13 children for years, until 2018, when authorities were able to arrest them and press charges.

Both were sentenced to life imprisonment with the possibility of parole after 25 years, with investigations revealing that their kids were kept in complete isolation from the outside world, severely beaten, chained, physically and sexually abused.

Jordan Turpin and Jennifer Turpin, two of David and Louise's children, recently sat down for an extensive interview with ABC News' Diane Sawyer -- and Jordan explained how she saved her brothers and sisters.