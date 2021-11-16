Emily Ratajkowski Opens Up About The Cost Of Fame

Emily Ratajkowski opened up about the cost of fame in a candid essay from her new book, _ My Body_. In the essay, titled "Transactions," the supermodel details a series of encounters with shady men and talks openly about the "indecent proposals" she faced at the beginning of her career.

An excerpt of the essay was published over the weekend by The Guardian, with Ratajkowski announcing the feature on social media.

"This essay chronicles my uncomfortably ambiguous transactions with wealthy men," she wrote on Instagram on Saturday, adding: "It also details the way I learned to withhold judgement [sic] of the women who take advantage of these kinds of interactions."

Details below.