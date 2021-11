Just a couple of weeks ago, several NFL insiders talked about how Jalen Hurts wasn't the right guy to lead the Philadelphia Eagles' franchise to success.

Most mock drafts had the Eagles trading up in the first round to get a new franchise quarterback, with Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett and UNC's Sam Howell as the two most likely candidates.

Fast-forward to today, and the second-year pro out of Oklahoma may have turned that narrative around, finally showing glimpses of the star QB he can be.