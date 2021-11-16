Packers' Aaron Rodgers Admits To Getting Emotional In His Return To Lambeau

Everybody's talked about the Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers since the offseason, but not always for the best reasons.

The future Hall of Famer drew plenty of negative attention for his stand-off with the franchise and rift with GM Brian Gutekunst, reportedly trying to force his way out of the team.

Then, when things were finally going their way and nothing off the field was supposed to be a distraction, Rodgers tested positive for Covid-19, fueling controversy for lying to the press over his vaccination status.